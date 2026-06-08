5 ways data centers endanger their local communities and the country as a whole
By Neha Gour, Ph.D. Candidate in Science Communication, George Mason University
Ed Maibach, Distinguished University Professor Emeritus of Communication, George Mason University
Luis Ortiz, Assistant Professor of Atmospheric, Oceanic and Earth Sciences, George Mason University
Even as they create and enable expansive virtual worlds, data centers are physical buildings in real communities around the nation and the globe.
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- Monday, June 8, 2026