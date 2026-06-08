River wildlife moves freely once dams are removed – but so too can invasive species
By Ellen J. Dolan, PhD Candidate, School of Biological Sciences, Queen's University Belfast
Jaimie Dick, Professor, School of Biological Sciences, Queen's University Belfast
Ross Cuthbert, Lecturer, School of Biological Sciences, Queen's University Belfast
Almost a quarter of all freshwater species are threatened with extinction. The removal of human-made barriers from rivers, such as dams and weirs, is a popular way to restore water flow and sediment transport to its natural state and allow fish and other aquatic wildlife to move more freely.
There are more than 1.2 million barriers in European rivers. But more than 2,200…
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- Monday, June 8, 2026