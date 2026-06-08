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Human Rights Observatory

Zimbabwe: Opposition Activist Acquitted, Freed After 7 Months

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Police officers outside the Magistrates Court in Harare, Zimbabwe, April 6, 2021. © 2021 Tafadzwa Ufumeli/Getty Images (Johannesburg) – A Zimbabwe court on June 3, 2026, acquitted and released a prominent opposition activist after more than seven months in detention on baseless charges, Human Rights Watch said today. The case underscores the ongoing weaponization of the criminal justice system by President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government. A Harare magistrates’ court acquitted Godfrey Chidhau Karembera, 47, popularly known as “Madzibaba Veshanduko” (“leader…


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