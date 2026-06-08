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Human Rights Observatory

Cambodia: Evidence suggests scamming compounds bypassed despite high-profile ‘crackdown’

By Amnesty International
The Cambodian government’s high-profile crackdown on scamming compounds has failed to dismantle the vast majority of sites in the country or protect and support thousands of people subjected to human trafficking, torture and slavery, Amnesty International said in a new report released today. Falling Through the Cracks: Cambodia’s “Crackdown” on Scamming Compounds documents how authorities […] The post Cambodia: Evidence suggests scamming compounds bypassed despite high-profile ‘crackdown’ appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


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