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Two decades of research show Indonesia’s coral reefs are heat-tolerant — but only up to a point

By Tries Blandine Razak, Adjunct Research Associate, Faculty of Fisheries and Marine Sciences, IPB University
Indonesia is home to the world’s largest and most biodiverse coral reef system, spanning more than 32,000 square kilometres across the archipelago. Just like what is happening globally, these reefs are now bearing the brunt of a warming ocean.

Our new study, however, found that despite rising sea temperatures, coral cover at most of our Indonesian study sites remained remarkably stable over the long term.
The Conversation


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