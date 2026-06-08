Richard Scolyer leaves a unique legacy of pioneering brain cancer research
By Sarah Diepstraten, Senior Research Officer, Blood Cells and Blood Cancer Division, WEHI (Walter and Eliza Hall Institute of Medical Research)
John (Eddie) La Marca, Senior Research Officer, Blood Cells and Blood Cancer, WEHI (Walter and Eliza Hall Institute of Medical Research)
Scolyer captured the world’s attention when he volunteered for a world-first experimental treatment for brain cancer. He died on Sunday night, aged 59.
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- Sunday, June 7, 2026