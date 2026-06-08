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Human Rights Observatory

Why the tax NZ never wanted to talk about is back on the political agenda in 2026

By Irshad Ali, Senior lecturer, Auckland University of Technology
Labour’s proposed capital gains tax has revived a debate long deemed politically toxic. But growing pressure on NZ’s tax system is making it harder to avoid.The Conversation


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