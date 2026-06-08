Seahorses and shark fins are illegally trafficked. An AI tool could help stop this crime
By Vanessa Pirotta, Postdoctoral Researcher and Wildlife Scientist, Macquarie University
Justine O'Brien, Manager of Conservation Science, Taronga Conservation Society Australia, University of Sydney, UNSW Sydney
Phoebe Meagher, Adjunct Fellow, School of Biological, Earth and Environmental Science, UNSW Sydney
Zara Bending, Distinguished Research Fellow, Macquarie University Environmental Law Research Centre, Macquarie University
Shark fins on a plane, seahorses in your bag and sea cucumbers in the post – these are just a few examples of illegal marine wildlife trafficking.
This crime can be hard to detect. But in a new study, published in the journal Frontiers in Ocean Sustainability, we show how artificial intelligence (AI) can be harnessed as a complimentary detection tool to help stop marine wildlife trafficking at international airports and mail facilities.
A global crime
The cross-border…
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- Sunday, June 7, 2026