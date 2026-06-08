Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Seahorses and shark fins are illegally trafficked. An AI tool could help stop this crime

By Vanessa Pirotta, Postdoctoral Researcher and Wildlife Scientist, Macquarie University
Justine O'Brien, Manager of Conservation Science, Taronga Conservation Society Australia, University of Sydney, UNSW Sydney
Phoebe Meagher, Adjunct Fellow, School of Biological, Earth and Environmental Science, UNSW Sydney
Zara Bending, Distinguished Research Fellow, Macquarie University Environmental Law Research Centre, Macquarie University
Shark fins on a plane, seahorses in your bag and sea cucumbers in the post – these are just a few examples of illegal marine wildlife trafficking.

This crime can be hard to detect. But in a new study, published in the journal Frontiers in Ocean Sustainability, we show how artificial intelligence (AI) can be harnessed as a complimentary detection tool to help stop marine wildlife trafficking at international airports and mail facilities.

A global crime


The cross-border…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Curaçao and Cabo Verde are into the World Cup. What impact can these ‘minnow nations’ make?
~ How the food industry shapes your child’s fussy eating
~ Your say: week beginning June 8
~ World Cup creates perfect conditions for infectious diseases to spread – here are the biggest threats health experts are watching for
~ Enhanced Games: what’s the issue?
~ How you can stop your cat from bringing home unwelcome pathogens
~ Why don’t FIFA and the Premier League treat racist abuse as a workplace hazard?
~ What happens when the world’s breadbaskets start failing simultaneously?
~ Canada’s possible expansion of MAID for mental illness is worrisome, including for high schools
~ Modern warfare aspires to be pan-domain. What does that mean for western militaries?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter