Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Australia wants social media to be ‘safe by design’. What does that actually look like?

By Senuri Wijenayake, Senior Lecturer in Human-Computer Interaction, RMIT University
Anastasia Powell, Professor of Family and Sexual Violence, RMIT University
Dana McKay, Associate Dean, Interaction, Technology and Information, RMIT University
Madhuka Thisuri De Silva, Research Assistant, Inclusive Digital Technologies, RMIT University
Australia is world-leading in taking active measures to keep people safe online – home to the world’s first dedicated online safety regulator, the eSafety Commissioner, and the first country to introduce enforceable industry codes requiring platforms to tackle harmful content at scale.

And now, a newly…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Curaçao and Cabo Verde are into the World Cup. What impact can these ‘minnow nations’ make?
~ How the food industry shapes your child’s fussy eating
~ Your say: week beginning June 8
~ World Cup creates perfect conditions for infectious diseases to spread – here are the biggest threats health experts are watching for
~ Enhanced Games: what’s the issue?
~ How you can stop your cat from bringing home unwelcome pathogens
~ Why don’t FIFA and the Premier League treat racist abuse as a workplace hazard?
~ What happens when the world’s breadbaskets start failing simultaneously?
~ Canada’s possible expansion of MAID for mental illness is worrisome, including for high schools
~ Modern warfare aspires to be pan-domain. What does that mean for western militaries?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter