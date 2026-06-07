Australia wants social media to be ‘safe by design’. What does that actually look like?
By Senuri Wijenayake, Senior Lecturer in Human-Computer Interaction, RMIT University
Anastasia Powell, Professor of Family and Sexual Violence, RMIT University
Dana McKay, Associate Dean, Interaction, Technology and Information, RMIT University
Madhuka Thisuri De Silva, Research Assistant, Inclusive Digital Technologies, RMIT University
Australia is world-leading in taking active measures to keep people safe online – home to the world’s first dedicated online safety regulator, the eSafety Commissioner, and the first country to introduce enforceable industry codes requiring platforms to tackle harmful content at scale.
And now, a newly…
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- Sunday, June 7, 2026