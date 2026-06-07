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Should we ‘stream’ school students based on ability? New research suggests yes – but we need to be cautious

By Olivia Johnston, Lecturer, School of Education, Edith Cowan University
Becky Taylor, Principal Research Fellow, Centre for Teachers and Teaching Research, UCL
David Pomeroy, Senior Lecturer in Mathematics Education, University of Canterbury
Educators have long debated whether it is better for students to be learning with students of a similar ‘ability’ or a mix.The Conversation


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