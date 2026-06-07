How the food industry shapes your child’s fussy eating
By Juliet Bennett, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Sydney Centre for Healthy Societies and the Charles Perkins Centre, University of Sydney
Alex Broom, Professor of Sociology & Director, Sydney Centre for Healthy Societies, University of Sydney
David Raubenheimer, Leonard P. Ullman Chair in Nutritional Ecology, Nutrition Theme Leader Charles Perkins Centre, University of Sydney
Your toddler demands a Bluey-themed yoghurt and has a tantrum when offered something else. If it’s not a Nutella sandwich, your child’s lunchbox comes home uneaten. And the dinner table can become a battleground unless there are sausages, chicken nuggets or pizza on the plate.
These examples of fussy eating are everyday experiences for many parents.
Fussy eating, also known as picky or selective eating, is common, and can be frustrating. It’s often seen as a child or parenting issue. But it’s not…
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- Sunday, June 7, 2026