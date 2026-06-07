How you can stop your cat from bringing home unwelcome pathogens
By Amy Wilson, Adjunct Professor, Forest and Conservation Sciences, University of British Columbia
Peter Marra, Professor of Biology and the Environment, Georgetown University
Scott Wilson, Adjunct Professor, Forest and Conservation Sciences, University of British Columbia
Thinking about how and where your cat roams outdoors can help safeguard biodiversity, feline and wildlife welfare and public health.
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- Sunday, June 7, 2026