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Human Rights Observatory

Canada’s possible expansion of MAID for mental illness is worrisome, including for high schools

By Michael Baker, Sessional Lecturer, Faculty of Education, University of Manitoba
Nancy Hansen, Professor, Disability Studies, Faculty of Education, University of Manitoba
In 2027, Canadians 18 years and older with mental illness who are deemed to meet age and other eligibility criteria could potentially access doctor-assisted death in Canada.The Conversation


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