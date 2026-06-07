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Modern warfare aspires to be pan-domain. What does that mean for western militaries?

By Andrea Charron, Professor and Director of the Centre for Defence and Security Studies, University of Manitoba
NATO is moving toward a broader approach to deterrence and defence — one that reflects elements of the ‘pan-domain’ thinking that Canada is championing.The Conversation


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