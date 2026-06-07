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How did a major mangrove restoration project in Senegal end up selling ‘ghost carbon’?

By Julien Andrieu, Professor of Geography, Université Côte d’Azur
Nature-based solutions like mangrove restoration are key to climate action, but weak monitoring can overstate carbon storage, creating ‘ghost carbon’.The Conversation


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