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Internet access is unequal in South Africa’s economic powerhouse: survey shows race and income mark the digital divide

By Christian Hamann, Researcher, Gauteng City-Region Observatory
Digital technologies create great opportunities, but the transformation they offer isn’t equally within reach of everyone. Access is determined by a vast digital divide.

The digital divide refers to the gap between individuals and households who have access to the internet, and those who do not. The digital divide can restrict education attainment, economic opportunity, the ability to adapt to rapidly changing employment environments, healthcare access, social inclusion, and overall quality of life.

While digital technology will bring about many environmental, social and…The Conversation


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