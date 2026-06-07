Ghana wants learner-centred classrooms – but many teachers still favour old methods
By Frank Quansah, Senior Lecturer, Educational Assessment, Measurement and Evaluation, University of Education, Winneba
Nathaniel Quansah, PhD Candidate, University of Cape Coast
Across Africa, countries are redesigning school curricula to prepare children for the demands of the 21st century. These reforms aim to nurture creativity, critical thinking, collaboration and problem-solving rather than rote memorisation in schools. Kenya, Rwanda, South Africa and Zambia have made changes, and Ghana is part of the movement too.
In 2019, Ghana introduced a new curriculum for basic schools that strongly promotes learner-centred teaching.…
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- Sunday, June 7, 2026