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Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
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Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Climate success stories: A pleasant surprise

By Ameya Nagarajan
We have experiences, inherited knowledge, and approaches that escape the comprehension of the global north, and the more we hear each other’s stories, the better chances we have of surviving the climate crisis.


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