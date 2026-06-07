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Human Rights Observatory

Yemen: Houthis Should Free UN, Civil Society Staff

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A convoy from the United Nations and World Food Program crosses from Houthi-controlled areas to a government-controlled area to reach grain mills in an eastern suburb of Hodeidah, Yemen, February 26, 2019. © 2019 Abduljabbar Zeyad/Reuters (Beirut) – The de facto Houthi authorities in Yemen should immediately and unconditionally release the dozens of staff from the United Nations and Yemeni and international civil society organizations who have been arbitrarily detained over the last two years, Cairo Institute for Human Rights Studies (CIHRS), Human Rights Watch,…


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