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Human Rights Observatory

Yemen: Huthis Should Free UN, Civil Society Staff

By Amnesty International
The de facto Huthi authorities in Yemen should immediately and unconditionally release the dozens of staff from the United Nations and Yemeni and international civil society organizations who have been arbitrarily detained over the last two years, Cairo Institute for Human Rights Studies, Human Rights Watch, and Amnesty International said today. The Huthis’ arbitrary arrests of humanitarian workers has a direct impact on the delivery of lifesaving assistance to people in critical need of aid.  […] The post Yemen: Huthis Should Free UN, Civil Society Staff appeared first on Amnesty International.…


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