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Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
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Human Rights Observatory

How Bangladeshi migrant recruitment networks built a quarter-billion-dollar smuggling economy

By Zulker Naeen
Bangladeshi migrants, trying to attempting to reach Greece or Italy by boat via Libya, are considered “gold” by human traffickers, fueling a USD 190 million smuggling economy.


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