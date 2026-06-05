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Human Rights Observatory

How migration became a key to World Cup success

By Ben Brindle, Researcher, Migration Observatory, University of Oxford
Few would have predicted Morocco’s success at the 2022 Fifa World Cup. Heading into the tournament, they were ranked 22nd in the world and had never progressed beyond the round of 16.

Yet they beat Belgium, Spain and Portugal – countries that both then and now rank inside the world’s top ten – on their way to becoming the first African nation ever to reach the semi-final.

Morocco’s run was not only remarkable (and thoroughly deserved). It also…The Conversation


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