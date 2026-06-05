Green growth claims are overstated – our study shows three reasons why
By Marina Requena-i-Mora, Postdoctoral Researcher, Environmental Sociology, University of Sheffield; Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona
Dan Brockington, Icrea Research Professor at ICTA-UAB, Department of Private Law, Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona
Real efforts have been made, and recent lines on the chart do go in the right direction. But what if they are wobbles, not turns.
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- Friday, June 5, 2026