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Human Rights Observatory

Pedro Sánchez: how a string of corruption allegations could make Spain’s Socialist party a threat to its own coalition

By Asbel Bohigues, Profesor de Ciencia Política, Universitat de València
In recent months, corruption allegations have increasingly surrounded figures close to Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, from his wife and brother to former senior officials of his party and even former prime minister José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero.

Eight years ago, on June 1 2018, Pedro Sánchez became Spain’s prime minister after a successful vote of no confidence against the conservative government of Mariano Rajoy. The motion was triggered by the Gürtel corruption scandal, and was supported by a broad coalition of left-wing and nationalist parties.

That parliamentary…The Conversation


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