Wildfires are reversing America’s progress on ozone pollution, the main ingredient in smog
By Weizhi Deng, Ph.D. Student in Atmospheric and Environmental Science, University of Iowa
Jun Wang, Professor of Chemical and Biochemical Engineering, University of Iowa
Meng Zhou, Researcher in Atmospheric and Earth Sciences, University of Maryland, Baltimore County
For decades, the United States made steady progress in reducing surface ozone pollution, the main ingredient in smog. But that progress – achieved as vehicles, industries and power sources became cleaner – is increasingly being overshadowed by a different and growing source of ozone pollution: wildfires.
Our team of atmospheric and wildfire scientists…
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- Thursday, June 4, 2026