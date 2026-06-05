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Human Rights Observatory

Could it be aliens? From Cheyava Falls on Mars to exoplanet K2-18b – here’s what scientists really think

By Peter Vickers, Professor in Philosophy of Science, Durham University
It may seem like we are on the verge of discovering alien life. In 2025, a press release stated that we have the “strongest hints yet” of extraterrestrial life on the exoplanet K2-18b. And when talking about a collected sample from a rock named “Cheyava Falls” on Mars, Nasa Administrator Sean Duffy said this was the “closest we have ever come” to discovering life on the red planet.


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