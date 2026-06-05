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White storks: why introducing non-native species in rewilding projects can be a good idea

By Sarah Papworth, Senior Lecturer in Conservation Biology, Royal Holloway, University of London
White storks (Ciconia ciconia) are a majestic bird with a two-metre wingspan and an enormous circular nest.

The recent release of these stunning birds at multiple sites in England, with more releases planned and a public consultation under way has kicked off a debate about whether non-native birds should be part of rewilding projects.

The government advising body Natural England says it does not consider…The Conversation


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