Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The leftwing vote is splitting – we looked at who is moving to the Greens and what they care about

By Ceri Fowler, Career Development Fellow in Comparative Politics, University of Oxford
Louise Luxton, Research Associate, University of Strathclyde
Voters in England are increasingly turning away from the two main parties, as elections in 2024 and 2026 showed. Much discussion has focused on the rise of Reform UK, particularly among younger men. But what’s happening among women – and how is it affecting voting behaviour on the left?

Women, especially younger women, have been more likely than men to support parties on the left since at least 2017. Gender…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ What Pennsylvania’s AI chatbot lawsuit teaches us about the psychology behind medical trust
~ Building more renewable energy sources means rethinking land use for agriculture and conservation
~ Child drownings spike during heatwaves – and it’s a serious climate justice issue
~ How businesses with ties to Jeffrey Epstein saw norms – and even share prices – suffer
~ UK Home Office to use AI age estimation on asylum seekers – how accurate is the technology?
~ Heartbreaking historical tales, unsettling scenes and shortlisted non-fiction – what to read, watch and see this week
~ How a simple blood test could help detect heart damage during breast cancer treatment
~ Three fans share their hopes and fears for the 2026 FIFA World Cup
~ Russia: Rights Group OVD-Info Designated ‘Extremist’
~ We’ve been testing therapy like it’s a pill – and some patients are paying the price
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter