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Human Rights Observatory

How businesses with ties to Jeffrey Epstein saw norms – and even share prices – suffer

By Michaela Pagel, Associate Professor of Finance, Washington University in St. Louis
The more Epstein-connected directors a company had, no matter its size, the more likely it was to have governance problems.The Conversation


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