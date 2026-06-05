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Human Rights Observatory

UK Home Office to use AI age estimation on asylum seekers – how accurate is the technology?

By Oli Buckley, Professor in Cyber Security, Loughborough Cyber Institute, Loughborough University
Starting next year, the Home Office plans to use AI-driven facial age estimation to assess the age of asylum seekers. At the UK border, deciding whether someone is 17 or 19 is a consequential judgment. Get it wrong one way, and a vulnerable child loses legal protections they’re entitled to. But if it’s wrong in the other direction, then an adult enters a system designed for minors.

Is this technology ready for such a high-stakes decision?

Facial…The Conversation


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