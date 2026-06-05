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How a simple blood test could help detect heart damage during breast cancer treatment

By David C. Gaze, Senior Lecturer in Chemical Pathology, University of Westminster
Modern breast cancer screening and treatment have transformed survival. Many women now live long and healthy lives after diagnosis, thanks to increasingly effective chemotherapy and targeted therapies: medicines designed to attack particular features of cancer cells.

But as cancer outcomes improve, another challenge has become more apparent: protecting the heart from the side-effects of treatment.

Some breast cancer treatments can affect…The Conversation


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