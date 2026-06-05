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Three fans share their hopes and fears for the 2026 FIFA World Cup

By Amnesty International
“Everything good about football is rooted in community, inclusion and passion – the World Cup should be no exception” Duncan Tucker, 37, from the UK but based in Mexico City My love of football came from playing with friends and watching with family when I was kid. I’ll never forget the roar of the crowd […] The post Three fans share their hopes and fears for the 2026 FIFA World Cup appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


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