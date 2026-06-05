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Human Rights Observatory

Russia: Rights Group OVD-Info Designated ‘Extremist’

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image An iPhone screen shows the Telegram account of OVD-Info, prominent human rights group in Russia that tracks arbitrary arrests of protestors in Moscow, Russia, December 25, 2021. © 2021 AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko (Berlin, June 5, 2026) – On June 4, 2026, Russian officials included a leading rights group, OVD-Info, along with 35 other Russian organizations, in its list of “extremists,” Human Rights Watch said today. A designation as “extremist” entails being barred from engaging in any activities for the group, under threat of a lengthy prison sentence.OVD-Info,…


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