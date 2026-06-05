Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

We’ve been testing therapy like it’s a pill – and some patients are paying the price

By Sahanika Ratnayake, Postdoctoral Researcher, Evidence Synthesis, University of Manchester
Why the NHS keeps offering you the same therapy. And why the science behind that decision is shakier than you think.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ North Korea’s Forced Labor Reaching EU Supply Chains
~ The signal we cannot ignore: What the LONDA 2025 report reveals about Africa’s digital rights
~ Is it really worth getting on the pension just to avoid Labor’s new capital gains tax?
~ Global: Governments heading to Bonn must act on climate commitments to protect human rights
~ Is Victoria really the ‘car theft capital’ of Australia? And if so, why?
~ US territories have a voice in Congress but no vote – here’s why
~ Irregular heartbeat risk much lower in super-fit people than previously thought
~ Reaction to Henry Nowak murder shows why the government needs to channel a real ‘common sense’
~ Dopamine menus: can small pleasures help us get unstuck?
~ Who can carry a kirpan in the UK? Religion, law and the question of risk
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter