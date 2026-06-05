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Human Rights Observatory

North Korea’s Forced Labor Reaching EU Supply Chains

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A passenger train from Pyongyang upon arrival at Yaroslavsky Railway Station in Moscow, following the resumption in June 2025 of passenger rail service between the capitals of North Korea and Russia.  © 2025 Pelagiya Tikhonova / Sputnik via AP A new report from Global Rights Compliance details the toll of state-imposed forced labor on North Korean workers, serving as a reminder that the products of this labor often enter global supply chains, including those flowing through the European Union. More than 100,000 North Koreans are estimated to work…


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