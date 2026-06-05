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Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
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Human Rights Observatory

The signal we cannot ignore: What the LONDA 2025 report reveals about Africa’s digital rights

By Muhammed Bello Buhari
The digital landscape is becoming increasingly dangerous for vulnerable groups. Technology-facilitated gender-based violence is a growing epidemic that most legal frameworks fail to address adequately.


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