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Human Rights Observatory

Is it really worth getting on the pension just to avoid Labor’s new capital gains tax?

By Donovan Castelyn, Senior Industry Fellow - Taxation and Director of the UTAS Tax Clinic, University of Tasmania
Yes, some people may try to qualify for a pension payment before selling an asset. But the loophole is far narrower and better defended than some headlines suggest.The Conversation


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