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Human Rights Observatory

Global: Governments heading to Bonn must act on climate commitments to protect human rights

By Amnesty International
States attending the June Climate Meetings next week in Bonn, Germany must use the talks to turn climate commitments into a concrete actionable rights-centric agenda for November’s COP31, Amnesty International said today.   What happens in Bonn matters because it will shape the negotiations, priorities and level of ambition that governments carry into COP31 in Antalya, Türkiye later this year. These meetings are an important chance for governments to show they are ready to translate climate commitments made in the recently adopted United Nations […] The post Global: Governments heading to…


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