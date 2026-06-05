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Human Rights Observatory

Two More Journalists Arrested in Rwanda

By Human Rights Watch
Two journalists affiliated with the YouTube channel Imbarutso ya Demokarasi are facing charges for reporting on Kwa Kabuga or the Kigali Transit Center, an unofficial detention facility where authorities hold people deemed “undesirable,” and one of the capital’s worst kept secrets. Augustin Nsanzimana, a cameraman and editor, and Emmanuel Niyonshuti, a broadcast journalist, are currently being held in pre-trial detention, which was confirmed by a judge on June 2. At a May 26 court hearing, the prosecution accused the two of “publish[ing] rumors that may incite fear,” a criminal offense vague…


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