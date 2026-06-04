Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Australia now has access to Anthropic’s Claude Mythos. It may improve cyber safety – but not for everyone

By Andrew Cullen, Senior Research Fellow, School of Computing and Information Systems, The University of Melbourne
Artificial intelligence (AI) giant Anthropic has expanded access to a highly advanced model deemed too dangerous for public release, including Australia in the select handful of users.

The large language model, known as Claude Mythos, is now being rolled out to an additional 150 organisations across 15 countries, including the Australian government and several local businesses,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ What is ‘strategic autonomy’ – and why is everyone suddenly reaching for it?
~ Bison restoration efforts and grazing rights hinge on one question: Are bison wildlife?
~ Tony Carruthers recently survived a lethal injection attempt – the latest man to endure a failed execution
~ For Black women in abusive relationships, gun-control loopholes can engender deadly disparities
~ James Comey’s Instagram seashell post sits in a murky legal zone between protected political speech and criminal threat
~ US territories have a voice in Congress but no vote – here’s why
~ Irregular heartbeat risk much lower in super-fit people than previously thought
~ Reaction to Henry Nowak murder shows why the government needs to channel a real ‘common sense’
~ Dopamine menus: can small pleasures help us get unstuck?
~ Who can carry a kirpan in the UK? Religion, law and the question of risk
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter