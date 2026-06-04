From exporting spyware to surveilling activists – how democracies became the new digital authoritarians
By Ihsan Yilmaz, Deputy Directory (Research Development), Deakin Institute for Citizenship and Globalisation & Research Professor of Political Science and International Relations, Deakin University
Nicholas Morieson, Research Fellow, Deakin Institute for Citizenship and Globalisation, Deakin University
Democracies can either defend rights in the digital age, or drift into complicity as the architects of a new, global authoritarianism enabled by AI.
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- Thursday, June 4, 2026