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AI at the World Cup: smarter tactics, healthy players, safer crowds – but new risks

By Paul Salmon, Professor of Human Factors, University of the Sunshine Coast
Isaiah Jesse Elstak, Research assistant, Centre for Human Factors and Systems Science, University of the Sunshine Coast
Scott McLean, Adjunct Associate Professor, Centre for Human Factors and Sociotechnical Systems, University of the Sunshine Coast
With 48 teams and 104 games across 16 host cities and three countries (the United States, Canada and Mexico), this year’s FIFA World Cup is projected to be the biggest sporting event ever in terms of attendance, revenue and global viewership.

It also promises to be the most technologically advanced, and artificial intelligence (AI) in particular will touch almost all aspects of the tournament.


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