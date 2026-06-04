Can you really drain your lymphatic system, and should you?
By Belinda Thompson, Senior Lecturer at the Australian Lymphoedema Education, Research and Treatment Centre, Macquarie University
Louise Koelmeyer, Director, Australian Lymphoedema Education Research and Treatment Centre (ALERT), Macquarie University
Social media is spruiking the health benefits of ‘lymphatic draining’. 2 lymphoedema experts explain what it is and whether it works.
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- Thursday, June 4, 2026