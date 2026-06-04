Over half of Australia’s bookshops closed within a decade. Should the government help?
By Katherine Day, Lecturer, Publishing, The University of Melbourne
Bec Kavanagh, Senior Tutor in Publishing & Creative Writing, The University of Melbourne
Matthew Holden, Lecturer in Publishing & Communications
Australia’s bookshops are in trouble, and that’s bad news for readers. But there are ideas we could borrow from Europe to help make our bookshops healthy again.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, June 4, 2026