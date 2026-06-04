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Human Rights Observatory

Indonesia: Flurry of Shoot-on-Sight Orders Risks Lives

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image An Indonesian police officer fires tear gas during a demonstration in Surabaya, East Java, Indonesia, August 29, 2025. © 2025 AP Photo/Trisnadi (Jakarta) – Indonesian authorities should immediately rescind new policies to counter street crime that would result in the unlawful use of force by security personnel, Human Rights Watch said today. The government should strictly limit the military’s role in law enforcement and adopt and enforce long promised reforms to the National Police Law to end police brutality and create a professional and humane police force.These…


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