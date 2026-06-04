Politicians have long misunderstood the ‘working class’. The rise of the far right shows how mistaken they have been
By David Peetz, Laurie Carmichael Distinguished Research Fellow at the Centre for Future Work, and Professor Emeritus, Griffith Business School, Griffith University
Class has always mattered, and now social democratic parties that sprung from a working class — including the Australian Labor Party – are finding out why.
Over many years, and in many countries, a growing view among political actors and within political science was that class was losing its punch. The line was something like this. The working class once voted for labour parties. The middle class voted conservative. But over many years) that difference between how the classes voted got smaller…
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- Thursday, June 4, 2026