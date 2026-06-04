People are using AI to communicate without disclosing it. Is this morally wrong?
By Siavosh Sahebi, PhD Candidate in Philosophy, Macquarie University
Thomas Montefiore, Postdoctoral Research Associate in Philosophy, Macquarie University
Imagine you have used a generative artificial intelligence (AI) tool such as ChatGPT to tidy up notes you took while in a meeting. Your colleague comments on how clear they are. You don’t disclose it was the AI that made the notes clear and not you.
Now consider a different scenario. You are at your mother’s funeral. Her best friend of many years delivers a heartfelt eulogy, wishing her well in the afterlife. But later you discover her friend did not actually write the eulogy in any way – AI did.
The undisclosed use of generative AI in these two scenarios is deceptive.…
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- Thursday, June 4, 2026