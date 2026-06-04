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Human Rights Observatory

Human Rights Watch Mourns the Passing of Carola Frediani

By Human Rights Watch
Human Rights Watch is deeply saddened by the death on June 3, 2026, of Carola Frediani at the age of 51 following a long illness. Carola was an information and security technologist at Human Rights Watch and a longtime journalist. She was regarded as an authoritative voice on the relationship between technology, security, and digital rights. Click to expand Image Carola Fredani. “Carola was a valued and beloved member of the close-knit information security team at Human Rights Watch, and her loss will be deeply felt,” said Philippe Bolopion, executive director of Human Rights Watch.…


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