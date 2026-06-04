Wildfires are reversing America’s progress on ozone pollution
By Weizhi Deng, Ph.D. Student in Atmospheric and Environmental Science, University of Iowa
Jun Wang, Professor of Chemical and Biochemical Engineering, University of Iowa
Meng Zhou, Researcher in Atmospheric and Earth Sciences, University of Maryland, Baltimore County
The US had been reducing surface-level ozone, a harmful pollutant and the main component of smog, but that changed as wildfire activity picked up around 2015.
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- Thursday, June 4, 2026