Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why insulin, the core element of diabetes treatment remains inaccessible for millions of people

By Stéphane Besançon, Associate Professor in Global Health at the Conservatoire National des Arts et Métiers (CNAM) / CEO NGO Santé Diabète, Conservatoire national des arts et métiers (CNAM)
David Beran, Chercheur et professeur au sein du Service de médecine tropicale et humanitaire des Hôpitaux Universitaires de Genève (HUG), Université de Genève
Today millions of diabetic patients across the world do not have access to insulin. Why and how can governments reverse this phenomenon?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ What is ‘strategic autonomy’ – and why is everyone suddenly reaching for it?
~ Bison restoration efforts and grazing rights hinge on one question: Are bison wildlife?
~ Tony Carruthers recently survived a lethal injection attempt – the latest man to endure a failed execution
~ For Black women in abusive relationships, gun-control loopholes can engender deadly disparities
~ James Comey’s Instagram seashell post sits in a murky legal zone between protected political speech and criminal threat
~ US territories have a voice in Congress but no vote – here’s why
~ Irregular heartbeat risk much lower in super-fit people than previously thought
~ Reaction to Henry Nowak murder shows why the government needs to channel a real ‘common sense’
~ Dopamine menus: can small pleasures help us get unstuck?
~ Who can carry a kirpan in the UK? Religion, law and the question of risk
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter