Why insulin, the core element of diabetes treatment remains inaccessible for millions of people
By Stéphane Besançon, Associate Professor in Global Health at the Conservatoire National des Arts et Métiers (CNAM) / CEO NGO Santé Diabète, Conservatoire national des arts et métiers (CNAM)
David Beran, Chercheur et professeur au sein du Service de médecine tropicale et humanitaire des Hôpitaux Universitaires de Genève (HUG), Université de Genève
Today millions of diabetic patients across the world do not have access to insulin. Why and how can governments reverse this phenomenon?
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- Thursday, June 4, 2026